More details continue regarding the locker room issues in AEW with CM Punk, Hangman Adam Page, and Ryan Nemeth.

Nemeth was flown in for this past Saturday’s AEW Collision TV event, but he was told that he was not needed and sent home once he got to the arena.

This comes after Punk took issue with Nemeth over a tweet by the latter after Punk’s return promo where he referred “Counterfeit Bucks.” Nemeth’s tweet said, “Literally the softest man alive.” Punk reportedly confronted Nemeth at the June 21st Dynamite.

Page was brought to the show to do a pre-tape promo, but wasn’t allowed backstage and had to film it somewhere else. Punk then mocked Page after Collision went off the air.

Pwinsider reports that Page was not “removed” from this past Saturday’s Collision but instead told the location of the promo being filmed was being moved, and it had nothing to do with Punk.

Some in AEW believe that the Punk promo after Collision went off the air “bled into the promo, being moved by those looking to knock Punk.” Page lives in the Greensboro area where Collision was being held, and he drove to the arena. Thus, it wasn’t a situation where he had to fly to the show.

It’s unclear whether the two sides talked after Punk texted an apology to Page early Sunday morning.

Regarding the Ryan Nemeth situation, one AEW wrestler believed Nemeth was sent home after he said hello to everyone at the hotel before the show but didn’t stop to do the same to Punk and those who were with him.

AEW VP Pat Buck sent Nemeth home last Saturday and told him he would be working Wednesdays instead.

Regarding the Christopher Daniels situation, the report noted, “it is 100% a situation where since Ace Steel is not allowed at Collision, Punk put his foot down and doesn’t want Daniels there, with the idea that when the entire backstage fight happened, Daniels was on the Elite side of things.”