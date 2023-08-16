The first official clip for Vacation Friends 2 has been released, featuring veteran WWE Superstar John Cena.

Vacation Friends 2 is the sequel to the 2021 buddy comedy movie, which also starred Cena and several from the new movie. Vacation Friends 2 will be released via Hulu on Friday, August 25.

The official synopsis for Vacation Friends 2 reads like this: “Picking up a few months after the end of ‘Vacation Friends,’ this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Steve Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.”

Vacation Friends 2 is directed by Clay Tarver, and written by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and Tim Mullen. The film also stars Jamie Hector, Ronny Chieng, Carlos Santos, Julee Cerda, and Julianne Arrieta, among others. The Rated R film is being released by 20th Century Studios and Broken Road Productions.

Below is the new clip, the official trailer, and the promotional poster for Vacation Friends 2:

