AEW President Tony Khan recently joined the Chase McCabe Show to hype up this evening’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite, which will feature Orange Cassidy defending the International Championship against his old friend turned rival, Wheeler Yuta.

Khan discussed this match at length, revealing that Cassidy was the one who brought Yuta into AEW in the first place and that Yuta could be considered Cassidy’s protege.

They know each other very well. Wheeler Yuta is Orange Cassidy’s protege. Honestly, Orange Cassidy is the person who brought Wheeler Yuta into AEW in the first place. He’s the person that brought him to my attention. He’s his former coach and a person who really mentored him in pro wrestling, in AEW, and in Philadelphia training him,

The rest of tonight’s Fight for the Fallen lineup can be found below.

* The Acclaimed vs. TBA

* Will Chris Jericho join The Don Callis Family?

* The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

* The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the final spot in the AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In with champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Saraya

* Kenny Omega’s sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF discuss their All In main event

* Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match