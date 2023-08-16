WWE superstar and current tag champion Sami Zayn recently joined the Out of Character podcast with host Ryan Satin, where the former Honorary Uce spoke on a number of topics, including how he has been dealing with a number of lingering injuries for some time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he has been dealing with lingering injuries but none that would stop him from competing:

I’ve had a lot of issues, I guess for a while that you’re just kind of battling through. It’s funny, when I watch sports, like hockey players or whatever, especially in the playoffs, after the playoffs are done, hockey’s particularly aggressive, the schedule’s grueling and everything like that. So once the playoffs are done, it’ll be like, ‘Oh, this guy was playing through a broken sternum and three broken fingers and a cracked tibia,’ or whatever, all these insane injuries that they’re playing through. But as a fan and as a viewer, I’m just watching, and I just assume everything’s fine. But I’ve been battling a lot of little nagging injuries for some time, but nothing to the extent that would put me on the shelf.

Talks his elbow, which was exasperated during JD McDonagh’s attack:

So [my elbow] is part of a nagging injury that’s just kind of gotten a little bit worse after this past week’s heinous attacks by JD McDonagh, for which there will be revenge. But yeah, there have been some little injuries, but knock on wood, thank god, I’m pretty healthy overall. You start to think about this stuff a little bit more as you get older, and you’ve been doing it for 21 years, and you’re like, ‘Oh, there’s definitely not another 21 on the backside of this.’ So you’re definitely closer to the end than the beginning. So maintaining your health and addressing those nagging injuries, I think that’ll become more important. But I still managed to give you a long-winded answer to a very easy question. My elbow’s alright, it’ll be okay. It’s not great, but it will be okay,

