Jim Ross discusses the interview he conducted with Kenny Omega, which will air on this evening’s AEW Fight For The Fallen television special.

The Hall of Famer traveled to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville to film this segment with Omega, one that will most likely be setting up the Cleaner’s matchup at All In later this month. Ross spoke about it during the latest episode of his Grillin JR podcast.

I went to Daily’s Place, ironically. I hadn’t been to Daily’s Place in months and months, after being there for every week for seemingly forever during the COVID piece of business. We filmed the interview with Kenny Omega, which I thoroughly enjoyed. I love doing these sit-down interviews. It was just so refreshing and something different. We don’t have a script. We had an outline of things that we wanted to address, so that was really cool.

Without giving too much away Ross says that “all hell breaks loose” during the interview and is a really good piece of business that he was happy to be a part of.

Then of course the obligatory bad guys made their presence felt on the empty stage there at Daily’s, and all hell broke loose. It was a real good piece of business. I was very pleased to be a part of it. I think the fans are going to thoroughly enjoy it, unless you don’t like seeing Kenny Omega get the shit beat out of him, and that’s exactly what happened. For those that haven’t seen it, I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but it’s worth going out of your way to make sure you see it because it was really compelling.

