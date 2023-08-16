AEW’s 2023 Fight for The Fallen edition of Dynamite will air live tonight from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match, plus The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns for the first time, Kenny Omega’s sitdown interview with Jim Ross to discuss his All In plans, and more.

The 2023 AEW Fight for The Fallen show will be a three-night event that begins tonight with Dynamite and the Rampage tapings to air on Friday. Fight for The Fallen will continue on Saturday with the live AEW Collision from the Rupp Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. Proceeds from both shows will be donated to the Maui Food Bank to benefit victims of the wildfires in Hawaii.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* The Acclaimed vs. TBA

* Will Chris Jericho join The Don Callis Family?

* The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Wheeler Yuta

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

* The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the final spot in the AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In with champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Saraya

* Kenny Omega’s sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF discuss their All In main event

* Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the Control Center video for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.