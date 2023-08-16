Dary Allin is not happy with what has happened to the TNT Championship.

Allin, a former two-time TNT Champion himself, spoke about the secondary title becoming devalued on the latest edition of AEW Control Center. He says that he, Cody Rhodes, and Brodie Lee fought hard to make the TNT title as prestigious as possible and hates that Christian Cage and Luchasaurus are holding it hostage.

I’m gonna be honest when I say this. To me, the TNT Championship used to mean something. Within the last year, I’ve felt it lost all its value. I remember the people that used to hold it. Guys like Cody, guys like Brodie Lee, myself. Back then, it meant something. Now, it’s like a hot potato. Honestly, I feel like it’s lost it’s value. So when I say at All Out, I want to put some respect back on that championship’s name, I mean every word of that. Because you got a guy like Christian Cage, for example, walking around saying he’s the champion. Come on, man. We’re not stupid. You’re wasting people’ time. That championship means more than that. Then you got a dinosaur as the champion that never defends it? What are we doing here? What are we doing here?

Allin later states that he plans to reclaim the belt at AEW All Out and put some respect back on its name.

I put out the challenge to Christian Cage. Enough talking. If you think you’re a champion, start acting like a champion. I’m gonna kick your ass, and at All Out, I’m gonna take that championship. I don’t care if you think it’s yours, I don’t care if you think it’s Luchasaurus’. It doesn’t matter because at All Out, it’s gonna be mine. I’m gonna put respect back on that championship’s name.

Before Allin challenges for the TNT Championship at All Out he will team with Sting to battle Swerve Strickland and AR Fox at All In London. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)