AEW has announced a new tag team matchup for All In.
Sting and Darby Allin will battle Swerve Strickland and AR Fox at the pay-per-view event, which takes place on August 27th from legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England. The bout was made after a segment that took place on this evening’s Dynamite. You can check that out below.
"The Mogul Embassy is above the law."
"The Mogul Embassy is above the law."
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023
STING HAS RETURNED!
@swerveconfident | @Sting | @DarbyAllin
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN
AEW World Championship Match
MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm
Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox