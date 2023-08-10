AEW has announced a new tag team matchup for All In.

Sting and Darby Allin will battle Swerve Strickland and AR Fox at the pay-per-view event, which takes place on August 27th from legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England. The bout was made after a segment that took place on this evening’s Dynamite. You can check that out below.

"The Mogul Embassy is above the law." Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/WyWuETFosL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 10, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox