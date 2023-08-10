WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews are now engaged to be married.

Ripley took to Instagram tonight to reveal that Matthews popped the question, and she said yes. Ripley included a photo with a look at her engagement ring.

“1000x YES! Pure Fucking happiness! [heart emoji],” she wrote as the caption.

Matthews also posted a photo from their afternoon at the beach. He captioned the photo with, “My sunshine in the Sunshine! [sun emoji] [palm tree emoji x 2]”

It looks like Matthews chose Cocoa Beach in Florida for his proposal, near the Cocoa Beach Pier. There’s no word yet on when the wedding will take place. The Australian grapplers met while working for WWE and went public with their relationship in 2022.

You can see the full posts from the happy couple below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

