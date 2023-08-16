Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline.com that Lacey Evans is done with WWE.

Evans joined WWE in 2016 and spent time training at the Performance Center before being assigned to NXT for development. Evans was promoted to the main roster three years later, when she experienced multiple start-and-stop pushes and character changes.

Her most recent match was against Zelina Vega last month. Evans hasn’t been involved in a storyline in recent months.

When Evans shared a meme with the phrase “How Many Days Left” on social media, fans assumed she was referring to her counting down the days until her WWE contract expires.

Evans later changed her social media name to LimitlessMacey. She began using her true name on social media in the last 24 hours as well.