Sami Zayn looks back at his epic encounter with Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

On that night, Reigns defeated Zayn in his hometown, putting an end to the former Honorary Uce’s world title quest. Sami spoke about this match and the Bloodline storyline during an interview with Xfinity. He says that if he did dethrone Reigns it would have made for an incredible moment, but knows that a moment like that could still come for him somewhere down the line.

It would have been kind of perfect, a storybook ending, if I had dethroned Roman. Sure, of course, but if you look at more five years from now, ten years from now, the totality of where it all lies, I think you will see that it is one great chapter, hopefully, in a story. For sure, unquestionably, whether it was the right or wrong decision, the way it ended, there is no question that had it gone my way that night in Montreal or at WrestleMania or something with Roman, unquestionably it would have been a moment that would have definitely been replayed many times. I still think what we did was very special and as you can see by what has continued to happen with The Usos and Roman, that story still has some special moments. This is one of those things where you just need time to see where it all falls.

Sami later compares his loss to Reigns to Brock Lesnar ending the streak, adding that he won’t know if it was the right decision or not and probably won’t know until five years down the line.

I don’t know if this is a valid comparison, but it’s almost like when Brock (Lesnar) beat Undertaker and ended the streak. It was such a shocking moment that you kind of didn’t know what to make of it. I remember watching it live with Juice Robinson. He was so frazzled by it, ‘I need five years to know whether this was the right call or not.’ It’s kind of true. You had to wait several years to see all the consequences and ripple effect of that moment. It took five years to see ‘this all goes back to do that.’ Maybe it was chapter one, for me personally, in this huge story that is my quest to one day win the big one.

In a separate interview, Sami spoke about his recent trip to Saudi Arabia with WWE and how meaningful it was for him. You can read about that here.

