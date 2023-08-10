Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Columbus featured Jack Perry defending the FTW Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam in an FTW rules match, with Perry picking up the victory after hitting the Whole F’n Show with a low-blow.

Today, the former Jungle Boy has taken to social media to tout his victory and commend RVD for still being an incredible pro-wrestler at 52-years-old. Perry writes, “To all the losers on here who like to talk shit without ever having done anything in their lives, @TherealRVD is STILL a world class, freak athlete, one of a kind, amazing professional wrestler. AND, beating him cements my legacy as the greatest FTW Champion to ever live.”

To all the losers on here who like to talk shit without ever having done anything in their lives, @TherealRVD is STILL a world class, freak athlete, one of a kind, amazing professional wrestler. AND, beating him cements my legacy as the greatest FTW Champion to ever live. 😏 — Jack Perry (@boy_myth_legend) August 10, 2023

This was Perry’s first successful defense of the FTW Championship. He won it from HOOK at the July 19th Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite.