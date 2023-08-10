Bryan Danielson loves the Blackpool Combat Club, especially its youngest member, Wheeler Yuta.

The American Dragon spoke about the former ROH Pure Champion during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where he explained how training the 26-year-old Yuta has helped him become a better wrestler himself.

I go in earlier with Wheeler to teach and train, and I also pick his brain as a younger wrestler. That makes me a better wrestler. Through the process of teaching, I’m becoming better. Wheeler joining the group has been good for him. It’s been good for the rest of us. Helping him with some things makes me realize I need to work on certain things.

Danielson later states that Yuta has changed so much from his days with the Best Friends and how when he joined BCC he couldn’t be that previous version anymore.

The idea of Wheeler being with the Best Friends before, and now being with us, that makes us seem different. The idea is, when you join us, you can’t be that anymore. That kind of stuff is cool. I tried to get that across in one of my nights on commentary when Mox, Claudio, and Wheeler were wrestling The Best Friends and Rocky [on Dynamite in June]. My point was, those are the guys Okada hangs out with. Look at the guys I hang out with. That tells you so much.

