Bryan Danielson did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss all things about the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC), which was started by William Regal and consists of himself, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. Here are the highlights:

The physiology being joining the group:

“The idea of Wheeler being with the Best Friends before, and now being with us, that makes us seem different,” says Danielson. “The idea is, when you join us, you can’t be that anymore. That kind of stuff is cool. I tried to get that across in one of my nights on commentary when Mox, Claudio, and Wheeler were wrestling The Best Friends and Rocky [on Dynamite in June]. My point was, those are the guys Okada hangs out with. Look at the guys I hang out with. That tells you so much.”

Their connection:

“Our connection as a group feels real,” says Danielson. “That’s because it is. The story is we train together and we make each other better. The reality is that wrestling together, we do make each other better.”

His belief the group should never break up: