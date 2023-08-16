Grayson Waller is over trying to give a rub to The Rock.

The Aussie star spoke about the Great One during a recent interview with on the Babyfaces podcast, where he explained why he kept tweeting at the Rock because he wanted to give him a path to return to WWE. However, The Rock’s response didn’t impress Waller and now he’s ready to move on.

I was over The Rock three seconds after he tweeted me with some mediocre response. I was trying to help him out. I went out of my way to go there to make the Rock relevant in WWE again. Obviously, he’s a huge global superstar, everyone knows The Rock, he’s probably the most well-known professional wrestler of all time, but when it comes to WWE, it’s all about what have you done for me lately? He hasn’t done nothing for anyone lately, so I was trying to give him a path to come back in, maybe ease him in before Roman [Roman Reigns] and the Bloodline, they have all these things going on. I don’t think he was about that.

Waller adds that the young hungry stars in WWE are not going to show the Rock any respect because they are ready to pave a path of their own.

The Rock is at a stage in his life where he knows if he gets back in the ring, all these young, hungry guys, we’re not going to sit down and show him the respect. We want to fight. I don’t think The Rock wanted to fight me. I’ve moved on. I gave him his opportunity. He had the chance for the Grayson Waller rub, he didn’t take it, so I’m going to give that opportunity to someone else.

In a separate interview, Waller spoke about Ilja Dragunov and what a scary individual he is. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)