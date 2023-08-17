AEW is bringing back one of its most famous matches for All In London.

On tonight’s Fight for the Fallen episode Orange Cassidy successfully defended the International Championship over Wheeler Yuta in the opening match, Cassidy’s 29th defense since winning the title back in the fall of 2022. However, as soon as the match was over Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli jumped the champ and beat him down. This brought out the Best Friends, the Lucha Bros, and a returning Eddie Kingston, who helped clear the Blackpool Combat Club out of the ring.

Kingston would then announce that he will be teaming with the Lucha Bros and the Best Friends to battle the Blackpool Combat Club in a Stadium Stampede match at the August 27th event from Wembley Stadium. The Mad King told the BCC that they can add whoever they want to their team to even the odds.

Eddie Kingston is back from Japan and has issued a challenge to the BCC… STADIUM STAMPEDE | #AEWAllIn Watch #AEWDynamite Fight for the Fallen LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/snSPYwNZSE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL IN

AEW World Championship Match

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

AEW Women’s Championship Match

Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya vs. TBD vs. Toni Storm

Coffin Match:

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

ROH Tag Team Championship Match (ZERO HOUR)

Aussie Open (c) vs. Adam Cole & AEW World Champion MJF

Stadium Stampede Match:

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, TBD) vs. Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros, Best Friends