Shelton Benjamin shares the story of meeting Brock Lesnar for the first time.

The WWE star and longtime industry veteran spoke about the Beast during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he recalls Lesnar winning a collegiate wrestling tournament and how dominant he was even at a young age.

Yes, I do [remember] actually. And you know, it almost annoys me to tell the story. Because we were at a wrestling tournament in I want to say it was Fargo at you know, their university and Brock was still in junior college. And of course, we’re gonna say, you know, he’s hungry. And long story short, he won the tournament because I lost a match and we would have wrestled, but he won the tournament. And he was a junior college kid and I just remember everyone who saw him was like you see that?

Benjamin later says that there has never been a scrawny version of Lesnar, as he has always had the body of a superstar.

There’s never been a scrawny version of Brock that I saw. From the time we saw him he was rocking it, our coach was salivating to the point where after just because he was in junior college they started they immediately started recruiting him. So I’m kind of over in the corner like you know, I’m your heavyweight and you are recruiting another heavy right in front of me. But I mean you see the guy how would you not?

Lesnar and Benjamin are, and continue to be, great friends.

