Shelton Benjamin recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview.

During it, the WWE star looked back on the ‘Mama Benjamin’ character he had during his second reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion. His real-life mother was originally suggested to play the role. However, they went with an actress instead.

“I had a meeting with Vince (McMahon) and I was just like, ‘Okay, right now I’m not doing anything. I want to contribute.’ And I had an idea and first — and I don’t know where he came up with the mama thing. So when he first approached me about it, he basically said, ‘How would you feel about having your real mama on the road?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely not. There’s no way I’m going to expose my mother to this locker room.’ Because as nice as a guy I am, I love everybody on the roster. But if one person were to say something (I didn’t like) to my real mom, I would have had a really short career.”