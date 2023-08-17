EC3 guest appeared on Jason Powell’s Pro Wrestling Boom podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about his Control Your Narrative promotion that he started with Braun Strowman and whether he thinks the stigma attached to the brand hurt his career.

“Yes (the stigma around Control Your Narrative damaged my career)… because people that know me and know me very well were so afraid of the political climate, knowing exactly who I am and truly am as a person, that they would not talk about it. So having advocates in all walks of life within this industry that are afraid to speak, they also too don’t want to take residual backlash on something that’s not true and completely made up. That hurts and that strains relationships… I don’t need to try to do anything (to change it). I’ve done nothing wrong. I apologized for nothing, I’ve done nothing wrong. I continue to live my life to the best of my personal ability by doing great things for other people and I think you have any conversation with anybody who interacts with me in this industry, they will know and say and vouch for my character as a man and a talent.”