El Hijo Del Vikingo is dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The lucha-libre superstar and current AAA Mega Champion has been pulled from this Saturday’s GCW Homecoming event in Atlantic City. GCW made the announcement last night on social media and provided an update to the card now that Vikingo is out.

In Vikingo’s place Tony Deppen will now face Alex Zayne. The All Star Scramble match will now feature Ninja Mack, Komander, Gringo Loco, Arez, Dante Leon, and Cole Radrick.

Vikingo has not wrestled since his victory at TripleMania XXXI in Mexico City. Video surfaced of him fainting backstage after the match was over but he was said to be okay.