Stevie Richards recalled taking a spear from Goldberg during the latest episode of his Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel.

The former WCW/ECW/WWE/TNA star took the move from the WWE Hall of Famer on a July 2003 episode of WWE Raw.

“Knocks the wind out of you, it doesn’t feel great. But as you saw when I slowed it down, Bill actually does more damage to himself than his opponent. So how can I be mad? He knocked the wind out of me. [I] took a little bit of a rough bump. He’s never injured me. He’s never hurt me. I feel a little sore today after wrestling Goldberg, but that’s plenty of people within the business throughout my 30-plus-year wrestling career.”