LA Knight made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, LA Knight teased doing a program with Logan Paul after he’s done with The Miz.

“Logan Paul is another guy who reminds me of The Miz. The difference is Logan Paul is a new face to this whole thing, but they kinda remind me of one and the same. Two guys who have gotten to ride that elevator ride straight to the top, and good for you. I can’t say anything wrong with that, if they’re going to give it to you, go ahead and take full advantage. But you got to understand that I’m going to come up and pull that carpet right out from under you and he might be one of the next ones.”