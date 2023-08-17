During a recent episode of “The Snake Pit,” Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, looked back on her wrestling career across WCW and WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted she didn’t want to be part of the nWo faction in WCW.

“The nWo was great, but I sure as hell didn’t want to be a part of it. I stood my ground and didn’t want to be a part of that at all — only because it was a good ol’ boys club. If you know me, I’m an individual — I don’t mind groups, but if nWo was going to stand for anything, it was going to stand for the new women’s organization.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc