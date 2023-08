The latest updated odds for Impact Wrestling’s August 27th event, Emergence 2023, have been revealed. They are as follows, as provided to us by BetOnline:

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner

Trinity (c) -1000 (1/10)

Deonna Purrazzo +500 (5/1)

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Subculture (c) -120 (5/6)

The Rascalz -120 (5/6)

IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match Winner

MK Ultra (c) -500 (1/5)

The Coven +250 (5/2)

Death Dollz +400 (4/1)

Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans +1000 (10/1)

8-Man Tag Team Match Winner

Time Machine & Josh Alexander -160 (5/8)

Brian Myers, Bully Ray, Lio Rush & Moose +120 (6/5)