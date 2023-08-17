AEW held a Texas Chainsaw Massacre match with Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The bout saw interference from Satnam Sing, Jay Lethal, Karen Angle, Matt Hardy, Brother Zay, Ethan Page, and Leatherface while the two stars brawled around the arena and used various weapons.

Jarrett got the win after Singh choke slammed Hardy. This was a sponsorship deal for the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game.

Although AEW got paid for the sponsorship, they will be sending the money to help with the Maui wildfires.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted they got over $100,000 for the sponsorship.