Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Kane’s 2003 run in WWE, where he had to unmask, Kane setting Jim Ross on fire in a backstage segment and more. Here are the highlights:

On Kane unmasking:

“It was a natural progression of the story. It made sense, and there was a lot at stake there, right? Creatively speaking, if indeed the king character had been disfigured and wore that mask to hide those injuries and keep it from the world, all of a sudden, now he’s being forced to reveal this horrific disfigurement. It’s extreme for a story, but, it was a good story. It was great. I enjoyed the makeup and everything they did to Kane to make it believable when he became unmasked. I thought they did a great job. I thought Kae did a great job. What a classy dude. By the way, Kane, what? Glen Jacobs, what a great guy. He is one of the smartest people just in, in terms of his understanding of history and his knowledge of world events. He is a very, very well-read, knowledgeable guy. Used to have some great conversations with Kane.”

On Kane setting Jim Ross on fire:

“It is (It being silly Kane was not arrested or fired for setting someone on fire). And it, I think it’s consistent with what I mentioned earlier. It’s just that they took so far creatively the story with Kane that there’s no way you could suspend your disbelief without feeling like a complete idiot. Do you know? That’s a tough one to sell. I mean, look, if you, you, you can apply, you know, Dave’s [Meltzer] sense of logic to everything in professional life. I mean, when you come right down to it, none of it makes any fucking sense.”

