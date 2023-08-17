AEW did not announce any matches for Friday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of Rampage during tonight’s Fight for The Fallen Dynamite, but the following matches were taped after Dynamite at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

* Rey Fenix vs. Komander in the opener

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open defend against Isiah Kassidy and Ethan Page

* Sammy Guevara vs. Jon Cruz

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho in the main event

