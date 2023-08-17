The August 18 Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Below are spoilers:

* Rey Fenix defeated Komander. This was a great match. Fenix took his mask off after the match and gave it to Komander on his way to the back. Komander was a bit emotional as he held the mask and received a standing ovation. This may be the best Rampage match ever, one of AEW’s best ever

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open retained over Isiah Kassidy and Ethan Page

* Sammy Guevara defeated Jon Cruz

* AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue defeated Toni Storm and Ruby Soho in the final match. Shida pinned Soho. After the match, The Outcasts attacked Shida until Britt Baker made the save. This led to a brawl between All In Fatal 4 Way opponents – Shida, Storm, Baker and Saraya

