Jack Perry is planning to retire the FTW Championship.

The AEW star revealed in a video promo on last night’s Fight for the Fallen that he plans to get rid of the FTW Championship forever on the August 23rd edition of Dynamite. Perry also says that he is the greatest FTW Champion of all time after he successfully defended the title against Rob Van Dam.

As of now this is the only segment announced for the August 23rd edition of Dynamite, which will be the promotion’s final Dynamite ahead of its All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium in London.