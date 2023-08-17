It was announced on last night’s AEW Fight for the Fallen that Kenny Omega will team up with Kota Ibushi and Adam “Hangman” Page to battle Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) at the August 27th All In pay-per-view event.

Ibushi has since taken to social media to comment on the match, where he promises to put his body on the line for Omega, who has been his closest friend for years. He adds that getting to perform in front of a crowd that is bigger than the Tokyo Dome is a dream come true.

I’m always ready to go. I’ll put my body on the line for Kenny no matter what happens to him. It doesn’t matter how hurt I am. Jay, Juice. Opponents I haven’t seen in a while. And a partner in Page. My first time in an arena bigger than Tokyo Dome. 80k? 90? Full house? To think it took me 19 years to make my dream of going from a crowd of 0 to something this huge. Let’s make it happen.

This will be Ibushi’s first match for AEW since Blood & Guts. Check out his post below. (Translation courtesy of @ash-mann1021)