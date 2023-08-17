WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be clashing with Sheamus on tomorrow’s edition of SmackDown in Toronto, Canada.

The R-Rated Superstar spoke about this highly-anticipated bout during a recent chat with ET Canada, where he would be asked about rumors that he was once again considering retirement. Edge doesn’t give an easy answer, but does reveal that his showdown with the Celtic Warrior is the last match on his current WWE contract.

Here’s what I can honestly say, and this isn’t the answer everyone wants. I truly don’t know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don’t know. That’s strange for me, but I don’t. I really don’t. I’ve put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract.

The former multi-time world champion says that he now has anxiety when performing and that the “dream gig” isn’t as easy as it used to be now that he is on the doorstep of 50.

I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. I probably won’t know until I get to the locker room that night and decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed, I have now. That’s strange for me and makes it that much harder to do this. I’m going to be 50 in October. It’s not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process and a fallout. There’s a lot. It’s the dream gig, but it’s getting really hard

Edge recently celebrated his 25-year anniversary with WWE.