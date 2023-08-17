Several matches for upcoming ROH TV episodes were taped on Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, after the AEW Rampage tapings. These spoilers should air on the August 24 ROH TV episode, along with some matches that were taped last weekend in Greensboro, seen at this link. Below are spoilers from last night:

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Ryan Nemeth

* The Dark Order defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys

* Emi Sakura defeated Alice Crowley

* Blake Christian defeated Brandon Cutler. Cutler was accompanied to the ring by Colt Cabana, who was dressed just like Cutler

* Marina Shafir defeated Angelica Risk

* NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Christopher Daniels

