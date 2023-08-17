On August 27th FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend the AEW tag team titles against the Young Bucks at All In from Wembley Stadium, a match that will complete the trilogy of two of the greatest pro-wrestling tag teams of this generation.

Wheeler took to social media earlier today to hype the upcoming showdown and comment on how they will now get to complete their story in front of 80,000 fans. The Top Guy adds that despite their differences with the Bucks, the two teams are linked together forever.

Fuck The Revival. FTR. FTR vs Young Bucks. 2014 to 2023, it always comes back to “us or them?” Whether we like each other or not, we’re linked together forever. Wembley. All In. There was never any other option. From the pandemic to 80,000+. This is the stage it deserves.

FTR and the Young Bucks had a face-to-face on last night’s AEW Fight for the Fallen special. Full results to the show can be found here. Check out Wheeler’s social media post below.