WWE is on the verge of revealing the clash between The Rock and the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 40, which is a change from the previously planned match between Reigns and Cody Rhodes following Rhodes’ victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

During a discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported Rhodes challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 is being planned.

Meltzer added WWE believed the segment on SmackDown where he revealed he wouldn’t be going after Reigns at WrestleMania would make him a bigger babyface like Daniel Bryan in 2014.