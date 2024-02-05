Rey Fenix only worked a short amount of time during the AEW World Tag Team Fatal-Four Way Number One Contender Match at WrestleDream last year. He had to be taken to the backstage area due to an “old injury” that he was dealing with.

He later defended the AEW International Championship before losing it to Orange Cassidy on October 10. Since then, he has been unable to compete and was even pulled from an independent show scheduled for January 5th.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed a rumor that Fenix would be undergoing a hip replacement, clarifying that it is not true.