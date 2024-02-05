#WeWantCody has been the number 1 trending topic on X following the news that The Rock would replace Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that The Rock being added to the TKO Board of Directors in early January was partially contingent upon his long-awaited match with Reigns in addition to him getting $30 million in stock and getting the trademark rights to The Rock name.

It was added that the belief was that Reigns vs. Rhodes was going to take place and not a lot of people knew about the actual plan.