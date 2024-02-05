The build to the Elimination Chamber PLE will continue as tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Those advertised for the show include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match

Gunther celebrates passing 600 days as Intercontinental Champion

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defend against Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

The Miz vs. JD McDonagh

Mixed tag match: Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla

Fatal four-way match: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. New Day