AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,473 tickets and there are 732 left. The show is set up for 5,205.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 7,080 fans for a February 2023 Dynamite. Here is the updated card for the show:

Tony Khan has “a big announcement”

Winner gets an AEW World title shot at Revolution: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks defend against Sting & Darby Allin

Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mistico, Volador Jr. & Hechicero

Women’s World title eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet w/Deonna Purrazzo on commentary