AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,473 tickets and there are 732 left. The show is set up for 5,205.
The last time they were at the venue, they drew 7,080 fans for a February 2023 Dynamite. Here is the updated card for the show:
Tony Khan has “a big announcement”
Winner gets an AEW World title shot at Revolution: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks defend against Sting & Darby Allin
Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mistico, Volador Jr. & Hechicero
Women’s World title eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet w/Deonna Purrazzo on commentary