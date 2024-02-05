The annual AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view for this year has not yet been announced, but it is expected to happen in June.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that there are discussions about including CMLL talent at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Recently, AEW has been featuring CMLL talent on their television shows. Last week on Rampage, there was a match between Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada & Hechicero against Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Matt Sydal & Christopher Daniels. Additionally, Bryan Danielson faced Hechicero on Collision.

For this Wednesday’s Dynamite, there is a match scheduled between Jon Moxley, Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli against Mistico, Volador Jr. & Hechicero.