– Michin and the USA Network both enjoyed the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 on Saturday night. The O.C. member wrote, “Ladies showing out, doing what they do best. Kickin ASS.” The USA Network Twitter (X) feed replied, “Loved that match!”

– Beth Phoenix was impressed by the Women’s WarGames performance of “The Genius of the Sky” in the opener at WWE Survivor Series 2023. She wrote on Twitter (X), “I LOVE IYO SKY!”

– Brandi Rhodes wrote of her husband Cody Rhodes and his teammates Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso defeating The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men’s WarGames main event, “My dad is definitely happy with that W!!!”

– Another reaction from WWE Survivor Series saw Zelina Vega simply write, “Sigh” in a post after Santos Escobar bested Dragon Lee in their singles match in the middle of the show.

– Finally, Ricochet admitted he was “low-key glad” that GUNTHER retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship with a victory over The Miz at WWE Survivor Series 2023.