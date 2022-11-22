WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this weekend’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the EST will be competing in one of two WarGames matchups. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she brought her competitive nature to WWE, one that was instilled in her by her parents:

In track and field, your biggest competition is yourself. You could finish fifth in a race, but as long as you PR, that’s all that matters. That’s a mindset I brought with me to WWE. I’m a competitor. That was instilled in me from a very young age from my parents. My dad was my coach, and he’s an extremely hard-working person. I watched my brother, and he’s the reason why I got into sports. We were taught to go over and beyond. Every time I’m training, I know I need to go harder than everyone else. That goes for the gym, sewing my gear, studying film, everything. I always want to give 110%.

Says she will do whatever it takes to be the best at WarGames: