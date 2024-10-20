Booker T says portraying his “King Booker” gimmick was the greatest time of his career.

During a recent appearance on The Undertaker’s “Six Feet Under” podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer opined on his previous gimmick and people comparing that run to other kings.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his King Booker gimmick: “I loved it, man. That was the greatest time of my career. I stole that from Savage. People didn’t realize that, Savage used to do here [his twirling finger], so I say — and I always thought Savage was a great king. I always thought Savage was a guy that I could really emulate. And I wanted to take that character to another level as well. I’d say, ‘Man, I want to break the mold.’ I said that ‘When people remember the King of the Ring from this point on, the only thing they’re going to remember is King Booker.’ And I swear man, Sharmell and I had such a great time creating those moments. But it was so real to me. It was so real. It was real as it could possibly be, as far as ruling the Smackdown kingdom with an iron fist, having fiddling regal as my royal court. And you know, making John Cena bowed out and kiss my feet. It was some of the greatest work.”

On people comparing that run to other kings: “I’ve taken issue with that as well, as far as people comparing my king run against anyone. And they ranked the kings a year or so ago, and they had Stone Cold at number one. And I say, I can agree with you that you may like Steve Austin more, but he wasn’t a better King.”