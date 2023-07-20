Brandi Rhodes reflects on watching her husband, Cody Rhodes, headline WrestleMania 39.

This was the topic of conversation during Brandi’s recent chat with Busted Open Radio at the premiere of Cody’s new documentary on Peacock. To begin, Brandi says that she and Cody came from a “sticky & weird” situation prior to his return to WWE, and that she’s just happy for his continued success.

See, I look at things very differently. I’m very much a look at where you come from, look at where you are and we came from kind of a sticky, weird situation to the main event of WrestleMania so win or lose, here we are. I’m in the front row of my husband’s main event of WrestleMania which was not on my bingo card for a while, you know? So I’m just happy. I’m happy nobody’s hurt.

Cody would unfortunately lose in the Mania main event to Roman Reigns. While discussing the loss Brandi says that her mom was dropping F-Bombs because she was so unhappy.

Hey, we’re still ready to party. I had things I wanted to do and we got down to ‘em but, my mom however, very pissed. Everybody was telling me, ‘Your mom is taking it really hard,’ and I know my mom. She’s an F-bomb dropper. I mean, she’s a good Christian woman. However, she’s an F-bomb dropper, she’s the throw things type so I can only imagine what was happening up in the box suite but, I’m glad I wasn’t there.

Cody will be clashing with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam next month.

