Jim Ross is ready to get back to work with AEW.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he gave an update on his medical condition following a fall back in June, one which has kept him away from calling the action at AEW. He begins by recounting a recent trip to the emergency room.

I had to go to the emergency room this morning because I was concerned that the redness in my wounded leg was moving, and I’ve been warned about that, that you don’t want to let this thing get out of control. You see it moving past a certain spot on your leg, you need to go to the emergency room right away to have them look at it. I did, and they looked at it, and they did nothing. They didn’t need anything. They said, ‘You’re fine. It’s good that you’re paying attention, but if it continues to move in a northern direction, you need to come back to see us.’ So I did that this morning. That’s just part of the maintenance of this shit.

Ross later says that it’s frustrating dealing with these medical issues, and that he wishes he could return to work, as no one wants to be back at work as much as he does.

I can tell you that right now. People say, ‘When are you coming back to work?’ Well, I’d like to go back to work tonight. I’d like to go back to work next week, but I don’t know when that’s gonna be. I’ve got to get past this thing, and I’m hoping that the two issues I have, I can protect my wound from infection in a pretty good way. I’ve got the medicines, the solvents, the covers, all that stuff. But man, what’s killing me right now is the lower back thing. I’ve heard guys talk about sciatica I’m not a very positive way. It’s really challenging. It’s not good, man. So anyway, I’m working on that couple things. I can promise you that nobody in AEW wants to go back to work more than me. I miss being around the guys. I miss helping these young kids. I’m a good listener to them and for them. I miss all that. I’m an alpha personality and I like to be around other people and like to help others.

The biggest negative of Ross being away is that he’s had to spend a lot of time alone in his condo. He admits that he is not always in the best head space when he is by himself.

When you’re sitting here in a condo, which is nice, it’s on the beach, it’s cool, I’m not bitching about that, but you are alone. Being alone’s not really a good thing for me. Sometimes, when I’m left to my own devices, I can make bad decisions. [Laughs] So anyway, it’s gonna be fine, it’s gonna get better, and I’m gonna see a good guy that could help me. He’s dealt with these guys before, where they needed to get a fast turnaround and all that stuff. So hopefully I’ll get some relief and I’ll be able to put my shoes on without help. Not help from another individual, but brace against something, it’s gotta be shoes I can slip in and out of. So that’s where I am. But just a couple weeks ago, I couldn’t even put my shoes on. I couldn’t bend over.

