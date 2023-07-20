MJF has made history once again.

The AEW World Champion and Adam Cole won the Blind Eliminator Tournament on last night’s episode of Dynamite in Boston, where they defeated Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the final round with the double-clothesline. The unlikely duo will now challenge FTR for the AEW tag team championship at the July 29th episode of AEW Collision.

At one point in the match, MJF hit a suicide dive onto Guevara and Garcia, which is very unlike him as he typically doesn’t do high-spots. He commented on this phenomenon by sharing a photo of the dive on Twitter and recalling the moment as if he were the Immortal Hulk Hogan. He writes:

Throwback. I hit the greatest dive in the history of our sport to win the blind eliminator Tag tournament in front of 500k screaming Devil worshipers in The original Boston Garden, Brother.

You can check out the tweet below.