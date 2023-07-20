Wednesday’s live Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite drew 953,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 15.52% from the last week’s episode, which drew 825,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 17.24% from last week’s 0.29 rating. This week’s 0.34 key demographic rating represents 441,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 14.55% from last week’s 385,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.29 key demo rating represented.

To compare, the 2022 Blood & Guts episode, which was also the post-Forbidden Door episode, drew 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key demo. The 2021 Blood & Guts episode drew 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the key demo.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating. This was Dynamite’s highest total audience since March 22, and the highest key demo since February 22. This week’s viewership was just below the 2022 average, while key demo rating was even. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 15.52% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 17.24% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 4.73% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was up 6.25% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the Fyter Fest Night 2 show.

AEW President Tony Khan noted on Twitter that Dynamite was the #1 ranked show, writing, “Thank you all who made Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite the #1 show on cable/satellite last night! The annual #AEWBloodAndGuts presented by #SharkWeek was an incredible success thanks to the great @AEW wrestlers and staff members, the awesome Boston crowd, and everyone watching TBS!”

Wednesday’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and featured several matches advertised ahead of time – Hook defending the FTW Title against new champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, plus The Golden Elite vs. The Blackpool Combat Club, PAC and Konosuke Takeshita in a Blood & Guts match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.003 million viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life episode)

February 1 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 8 Episode: 899,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Championship Fight Night episode)

February 15 Episode: 824,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.028 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 1 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 858,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 15 Episode: 852,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 29 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 19 Episode: 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 863,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 776,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 877,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 814,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 24 Episode: 846,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 923,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 7 Episode: 903,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 832,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 902,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 28 Episode: 809,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Forbidden Door II episode)

July 5 Episode: 855,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 825,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 19 Episode: 953,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

July 26 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

