Death Before Dishonor is tomorrow and Ring of Honor is going to have to do a heck of a job rounding out that card tonight, so let’s see what we’ve got:
- Trish Adora vs. Utami Hayashishita
- Daniel Garcia vs. Jason Geiger
- ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Nikita
- Fal Four-way Tag Team Match: The Kingdom vs. The Workhorsemen vs. Bollywood Boyz vs Action Andretti & Darius Martin
- ROH World TV Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Dalton Castle vs. Shane Taylor
- The Boys vs. The Righteous
- Nicole Matthews vs. Leyla Hirsch
- Pure Rules: Josh Woods vs. James Stone
Ring of Honor TV 7/20/23
From the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with Ian Riccaboni, Nigel McGuinness, and Caprice Coleman on commentary.