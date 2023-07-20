Christian Cage believes he is currently in his prime.

The AEW star and former multi-time world champion took to Twitter and shared a photo showing off his impressive physique, which at 49-years-old he is incredibly proud of. He adds a caption saying that he has to wrestle in a turtleneck so he doesn’t put the rest of the roster to shame.

I wrestle in a turtleneck because I put the wrestlers half my age to shame. 49 and in my prime.

Cage manages Luchasaurus, who is the company’s current TNT Champion. The TNT title will next be defended at the September 3rd ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago. Check out the tweet below.