AEW star and current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with WrestleZone to hype up tomorrow’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, where the King of Television will defend his title against Dalton Castle.

During the interview, Joe spoke about the ROH brand under Tony Khan and how he believes its personality will begin to shine through as they continue to make content. He also weighs in on ROH having to usually following AEW tapings, including yesterday’s Blood & Guts spectacle. Highlights are below.

I mean that’s just kind of gonna be par for the course when it comes to AEW and they run a big week of events, and it’s not to be unexpected. Having big marquee matchups day after day is kind of something that I know AEW has prided itself on, so that’s nothing new.

To have Ring of Honor featured in that mix I think is also very, very key, and it’s just really a matter now of the performers on Ring of Honor kind of establishing themselves, their identities, and it was a time of upheaval, of the newness of it being overtaken and kind of integrated with AEW. I think now we’re in a period where you’re gonna start seeing the personality of Ring of Honor start to shine through.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)