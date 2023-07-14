Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, Ross spoke about John Cena saying at Money in the Bank that he wanted to bring WWE WrestleMania to London before doing a segment with Grayson Waller.

There were a few reasons why WWE teased this. The first is due to AEW holding All In at Wembley Stadium in August. The other reason is that WWE wants to hold WrestleMania in London. With London’s ability to bring in tourists alone, they’re unwilling to pay WWE to host a show in the city. WWE is hoping to get enough fan interest to convince the city to place a bid.

“It costs you nothing. You’re not committing, I don’t have any Wrestlemanias WWE has committed right now on the books and where they are, but I would venture to say there’s more than they’re more than one or two years in planning already on the books for the WrestleMania sites. Right. I don’t know how you’d, at some point, you’ve almost gotta do a WrestleMania out of London. I think it’s the territorially. You would do that. So, I don’t know. It’s a big surprise. I didn’t take it politically offensive. It’s just, why wouldn’t you? Right. Why wouldn’t you go out there and talk about the biggest event, and you got a full house there? You got 19,000 fans. I believe they said it was on hand. Uh, it’s a territory that’s been well promoted and cultivated over the years, going all the way back to SummerSlam 92. So why not? Why not? So it didn’t bother me a bit, quite frankly. I was surprised to see John. I think they were too. Oh, yeah. And it was a well-kept secret, which was nice. Yes. Those are hard to come by and wrestle on these days, but John got a great reception. The audience, which is always the primary, your primary focus, is how well the audience is entertained and how happy they seem like they are getting their money’s worth. And hopefully more, and I’d say they got their money’s worth and more on Money in the Bank.”

Ross added that when WWE first introduced the bout, he never thought it would last as long as it did.

“You know when we first started. I think I was around in the early days of Money in the Bank. I never thought it would live as long as it has, but it’s a really unique concept. It’s a cool little way of getting a title match and adding some suspense and things of that nature. So, I thought that was a hell of a show.”

